#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty to join Prime Time presenter lineup

The two new presenters are joining Miriam O’Callaghan on the current affairs programme.

By Lauren Boland Monday 22 Mar 2021, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 13,405 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388182
Image: Naoise Culhane/RTÉ
Image: Naoise Culhane/RTÉ

TWO RTÉ JOURNALISTS are joining Prime Time’s presenting team from April as part of a “refresh” of the programme.

Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty are lined up to appear alongside Miriam O’Callaghan on the show from 6 April.

The programme airs on RTÉ One on Tuesdays and Thursdays and has seen O’Callaghan as a main presenter for over fifteen years.

Under the new lineup, O’Callaghan will continue to present on both nights each week, with McInerney presenting alongside her on Tuesdays and McNulty on Thursdays.

Prime Time is also set to introduce a “refresh” of its programme and studio as the new presenters take up their roles.

Editor of Prime Time Richard Downes said that the presenters will “illuminate dark corners and ask the questions that matter to you” as the show “changes and evolves”.

A spokesperson for RTÉ confirmed to The Journal that Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan are remaining with Prime Time in their current roles as a reporter and Assistant Digital Editor respectively. 

Sarah McInerney is the current co-host of Drivetime on RTÉ Radio One, a slot she moved into last year after a stint presenting the Today radio programme.

She previously hosted Newstalk Drive and was a political correspondent with the Sunday Times.

McInerney said that she is “delighted” to be joining the Prime Time team and that it was “one of the shows that first sparked my interest in politics”.

“It is a programme that has, for decades, been producing top class current affairs coverage,” she said.

Fran McNulty, RTÉ’s correspondent for agriculture and consumer affairs, previously worked with Prime Time for five years as a reporter. He was formerly a presenter on Morning Ireland, News at One and This Week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said that it was “humbling” to be asked to present the programme.

“Now more than ever people need trusted journalism, we need people to ask the important questions and get underneath the many issues facing Ireland at present,” McNulty said.

“On Prime Time we will continue to work hard to dispel fiction from fact,” he said.

O’Callaghan said she was “very excited to be joined by two exceptional presenters”.

“I know and really like them both and we are all going to work so well together and get on great,” she said.

Prime Time, which was first broadcast in 1992, is viewed by an average of 341,000 people.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie