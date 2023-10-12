RTÉ will run out of cash early next spring without financial bailout, Bakhurst says

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 58 minutes ago
RTÉ NEEDS TO get a government bailout and make significant cuts by spring or it will be insolvent, Director General Kevin Bakhurst has said.
However, he said compulsory redundancies is not an option on the table right now as it would require political sign-off.
Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee again this morning, he said it was “very worrying”.
Bakhurst appears before committee amid a dispute between the broadcaster and committee over the release of particular documents, Bakhurst said legal advice he has received advises against divulging the details of top earners salaries.
Senior management at RTÉ have been called to answer questions at the PAC several times since the scandal that unfurled this summer over its accounts.
The committee has obtained numerous records from the broadcaster with details of salaries, expenditure and other information pertinent to RTÉ’s financial decision-making in the wake of the revelations that presenter Ryan Tubridy’s income was understated in RTÉ’s public declarations.
However, the PAC and RTÉ are at an impasse over sharing details relating to a meeting with Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly.
Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, PAC chair Brian Stanley said that some of the committee’s work is “incomplete”.
“We want to get to a point where we can have a report and recommendations in terms of what needs to happen at RTÉ [but] there are outstanding issues regarding some documentation we haven’t received,” Stanley said.
“We have received nearly all its documentation we did request. However, there is there is one piece of correspondence that we would like to have and that’s the note of the meeting with Noel Kelly who is the agent for Ryan Tubridy,” he said.
“There was a legal representative from RTÉ there. RTÉ at first claimed that was legally privileged, which we questioned at the Public Accounts Committee. I suggested to them at one meeting that they had the power to waive that privilege if they so wish.
“They are now taking the position that is governed by client confidentiality. In other words, a solicitor giving advice to a party. That argument falls apart for the simple reason that there was a third party present at that meeting. Also, a client always has the right to waive any confidentiality. It’s the solicitor who has to maintain confidentiality.”
In his opening speech to the committee, RTÉ Director said finances are being managed carefully and recent initiatives such as the freeze on recruitment of staff and stopping discretionary spending, alongside deferring some investment in digital and capital projects has saved several million Euro.
RTÉ’S commercial performance has been good, added Bakhurst. Cash reserves are “solid”, with the committee told there is €68 million in cash reserves.
There is €65 million in borrowings, he said. RTE’s losses for 2023 to date are in the “€10-12 million range,” according to financial controller Mike Fives.
Bakhurst also addressed the recent resignation of RTÉ’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins.
In July, it was announced that Collins was among the five members of the former Executive Board that had been stood down.
Collins featured prominently in the original Oireachtas Committee hearings in the immediate fallout of the controversy.
“Due to various legal restrictions, I am not in a position to comment further on that matter, but I can assure you that I will be moving to advertise for the role of CFO as soon as possible. This will be a priority appointment for the permanent leadership team, alongside the appointment of a new Commercial Director,” Bakhurst said.
Despite robust questioning by Independent Wexford TD Verona Murphy, Bakhurst would not state if a financial exit package had been given to Collins and if he was asked to resign.
Minister for Media Catherine Martin has said that RTÉ will need to make €21 million in cutbacks if the licence fee does not recover.
The minister is is withholding additional funding of €40 million from RTÉ until it produces its strategic vision for reform. Interim funding of €16 million was allocated to RTÉ in the Budget this week.
With reporting by Christina Finn
