Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 27 June 2023 Dublin: 21°C
# RTÉ
RTÉ paid for sponsor Renault's events in 2022 via barter account
RTÉ paid for the events through the same account that was used for Tubridy’s payments that RTÉ failed to disclose.
9.8k
16
1 hour ago

RTÉ’S STATEMENT EXPLAINING how “secret payments” made to Ryan Tubridy were agreed has revealed that the broadcaster also footed the bill for hosting commercial events for the sponsor involved in the agreement, Renault. 

RTÉ stated that it paid, via the UK Barter account used to make previously undisclosed payments to Tubridy, “for the costs of hosting the commercial sponsor events in 2022″.

“The actual cost of the events was €30,586. These payments were recorded in the barter account at a value of €47,477,” the statement issued by Adrian Lynch, the Interim Deputy Director-General, stated. 

Lynch outlined that there were, in effect, two contracts involved in the negotiations that were examined in the Grant Thornton review. These were the ‘Five year contract’ between RTÉ and the presenter, and the ‘Tri-partite Agreement’, which was between the presenter, the commercial sponsor, and RTÉ. 

  • Read the statement in full here

Pay scandal

The controversy arose after it was revealed on Thursday of last week that RTÉ’s highest paid star Ryan Tubridy earned an extra €345,000 over the course of over six years than RTÉ had not previously disclosed.

Tubridy’s annual earnings published by RTÉ between the years 2017-2022 ranged from €440,000-€491,667 but a review carried out by Grant Thornton found that his annual earnings from RTÉ in those years actually ranged from €511,667-€545,000.

Read Next
Related Reads
Timeline: RTÉ's 9-page statement on how Tubridy received 'secret payments'

The issue was partly the result of a deal which saw Tubridy receive additional income from commercial partner Renault, with that income guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ.

The manner in which these payments were recorded led to an understatement of his earnings, with RTÉ apologising for the mistake.

Tubridy himself apologised on Friday for ‘not questioning’ the published figures. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
16
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     