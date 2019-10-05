This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ putting five paintings up for auction in a bid to boost funds

The broadcaster has been making a loss for several years.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 3:36 PM
18 minutes ago 2,441 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4838658
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED it is putting a number of paintings up for auction next month in a bid to increase its revenue. 

The broadcaster has been in the red zone when it comes to finances in recent years, with Director General Dee Forbes calling for changes to the TV licence structure to offset the broadcaster’s losses. 

The Irish Daily Star reported today that five painting, thought to be worth more than €1 million, are to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s next month. 

RTÉ confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the works will go up for sale next month at two separate auctions in Sotheby’s London and “all proceeds from the sale of these artworks will be reinvested in the organisations”. 

Two of the artworks by Louis Le Brocquy – Táin and The Massing of the Armies – were commissioned by RTÉ in 1966 and 2000 respectively. 

The other artworks included in the November art sales are from William Scott (Abstract Painting), Tony O’Malley (Inscape ‘Mozaga’) and George Campbell (Symphony Orchestra). 

In 2016 RTÉ made a loss of almost €20 million citing “onerous” coverage events like the general election, the olympics and the 1916 Rising centenary as the reason. The previous year it made a loss of €3 million. 

A site at RTÉ’s Donnybrook HQ was sold in 2017 for more than €100 million, the same year it made a loss of over €6 million. 

Last year, the broadcaster recorded a loss of €13 million pointing to the Papal visit, the presidential election, and coverage of the FIFA world cup as the reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie