Monday 10 July 2023
LEAH FARRELL/ROLLINGNEWS.IE RTE logo at the station in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.
# RTÉ
RTÉ staff canteen closed due to evidence of rodents
The broadcaster confirmed that the restaurant will remain closed “until the matter is further investigated”.
26 minutes ago

THE MAIN STAFF canteen at RTÉ’s campus in Donnybrook has been closed after suspected evidence of mice or rats was discovered. 

The broadcaster confirmed that the restaurant did not open today due to “evidence of rodent activity”.

A spokesperson told The Journal that staff working at the national broadcaster were informed that the canteen was closed this morning.

They said the restaurant will remain closed “until the matter is further investigated”.

There are three alternative café and restaurant services available on the campus for staff.

Bite café will be open from 8am to 4pm while the Oasis café will open until 7pm. The café in the radio building will open until 2pm. 

The canteen previously closed in January of this year over the same issue. 

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
