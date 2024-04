RTÉ EMPLOYEES AND contractors will now have to declare all gifts they receive worth over €50, and have been urged not to accept gifts in excess of €100.

Gifts worth over €100 are to be disclosed on a new register, and will become “the property of RTÉ”.

Staff will have to disclose conflicts of interest, including those relating to their siblings or business associates, on a new register.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst informed staff of the changes today as part of his efforts to drive forward what he described as “necessary change” within the beleaguered organisation.

RTÉ employees receiving free products and services came under scrutiny last year, after it was discovered that presenter Marty Morrissey “had use” of a Renault car in an ad hoc arrangement that was not approved by the broadcaster. Morrissey explained at the time that the arrangement did not require him to publicly endorse or promote Renault.

RTÉ will now have “formalised systems” for recording gifts and conflicts of interest that arise during the year. The requirements aren’t totally new, but the systems for recording them on an ongoing basis are.

“Gifts will be defined as anything given to a member of staff or a contractor that they didn’t pay a fair market price for.

“Any gift with a realistic valuation of up to €50 does not need to be declared

Any gift with a realistic valuation of between €50 and €100 must be declared on the form,” Bakhurst told staff today.

“Any gift with a realistic valuation of over €100 should not be accepted or if it must be accepted, then it is declared and becomes the property of RTÉ,” he further said.

Staff will have to fill out a form declaring that they’ve received a gift, who it came from, and if there was an event associated with it.

The conflicts of interest register will see situations declared which could influence – or be seen by a reasonable person to influence – an employee’s work.

It was made clear to staff that this includes situation relating to siblings or close contacts such as business associates.

Staff were also reassured that making disclosures will not “harm” their careers.