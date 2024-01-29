Advertisement
Andres Poveda
top earners

Top earners list: Tubridy earned over half a million euro in his last full year working for RTÉ

Ryan Tubridy remains top of the list in what was his last full year at the national broadcaster.
0
16.6k
1 hour ago

RTÉ HAS RELEASED its list of the broadcaster’s highest paid presenters for 2022. 

Ryan Tubridy remains top of the list in what was his last full year at the national broadcaster. 

It had been expected that the list of high earners would be published last week. 

RTÉ Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch said that RTÉ remains committed to ensuring that no presenter is paid more than its Director General Kevin Bakhurst, who is currently paid €250,000. 

That commitment will put pressure on the contracts of Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, and Miriam O’Callaghan. 

While Lynch said that RTÉ is aiming to cut the cost “of its highest paid presenters”, he also acknowledged that presenters play an “important role” in the broadcaster’s news and entertainment output, and in generating commercial revenue. 

Tubridy – who hosted the Late Late Show throughout the year in addition to his daily radio show – earned €515,000 in 2022, a rise on the €440,000 he earned in 2021. 

The presenter has since left his role at the broadcaster, after his contract was not renewed following the payments scandal of last summer. 

RTÉ’s financial management has come under intense scrutiny since it emerged that Tubridy’s salary had been publicly misstated in 2020 and 2021. 

Liveline host Joe Duffy was on €351,000, showing no change from his earnings in 2021.

The rest of the top ten is as follows: 

  • Claire Byrne: €320,833 (down from €350,000)
  • Miriam O’Callaghan: €263,500 (no change)
  • Ray D’Arcy: €250,000 (down from €305,000)
  • Brendan O’Connor: €245,004 (no change)
  • Bryan Dobson (News at One): €209,681 (up from €209,282)
  • Mary Wilson (Morning Ireland): €197,643 (up from €196,961)
  • Darragh Maloney (sports presenter): €184,501 (up from €183,738)
  • George Lee (environment correspondent):  €179,821 (up from €179,131)

Author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie
@DaraghBroph
Send Tip or Correction
