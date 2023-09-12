RTÉ says it will not release the names of top 100 earners

RTÉ HAS REFUSED a request from TDs to release the names of its top 100 earners.

In a note to members of the Oireachtas Media Committee, the state broadcaster said that it had not questioned staff over whether they were prepared to have their names released, citing GDPR reasons.

“It remains inappropriate to ask staff for permission to release their names alongside their salaries,” the note reads.

In this regard, RTÉ doubts that the collection of permissions and/or publication of details could be conducted in accordance with the GDPR.

The note forms part of a tranche of 178 documents provided by RTÉ to the committee ahead of a hearing tomorrow.

The documents contain details on a number of financial and personnel matters at RTÉ.

Among them, are documents showing that 61 people received a car allowance at the broadcaster last year, which came to a total cost of €656,651.

However, the names of those in receipt of the allowance were not revealed, and it was confirmed that those in receipt of the allowance did not need to have a driver’s licence.

“Car allowances form part of some employee remuneration and there is no requirement to have a driving licence,” a note said.

The range of the allowance was between €1,000 and €25,000 a year, with the most common allowance being between €12,5000 and €13,000 a year.

Toy Show: The Musical

Other documents in the tranche show that the airtime given over to promoting last year’s Toy Show the Musical had a “notional” value of €1.3 million.

The musical was a commercial flop, making just €495,961 in revenue against costs of €2,699,193. In total, the project made a loss of €2,203,231.

Another document contains an email in which an RTÉ official discusses shortening a list of possible replacements for Ryan Tubridy after he left the Late Late Show. The Media Committee had request such a list.

“We probably need to cut this down,” the official wrote.

To get good quality info back, I would suggest 12 names would be ideal. There’s 26 there. Could probably push to 14 and it would be well disguised.

There are also emails between former Director General of RTÉ Dee Forbes and Ryan Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly, in which Tubridy’s contract and an additional €75,000 that he was due to be paid are discussed.

RTÉ representatives are due before the committee tomorrow at 1.30pm. It will be the first time RTÉ has appeared before the committee since it parted ways with Ryan Tubridy.