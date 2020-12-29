#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

583,200 viewers tune in as Six One News on Christmas Eve tops RTÉ ratings over festive period

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy of the People scooped the top entertainment spot on Christmas Day.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 7:45 PM
32 minutes ago 4,056 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312649
RTÉ's Six One presenters Caitríona Perry and David McCullagh
Image: RTÉ
RTÉ's Six One presenters Caitríona Perry and David McCullagh
RTÉ's Six One presenters Caitríona Perry and David McCullagh
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ’S SIX ONE News on Christmas Eve was the broadcaster’s most-watched programme over the festive period. 

Over half a million viewers (583,200) watched the Six One News on Christmas Eve, earning it a 51% share of the market at the time it aired. 

This made it the most popular Christmas programme watched by Irish viewers between 23 and 27 December. 

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy of the People scooped the top entertainment spot on Christmas Day, averaging a total of 486,400 views and a 35% share of the market.

The figures indicate that Irish audiences continually sought to be informed over the Christmas period, as RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News on 23 December was the third most-watched programme over the festive period, averaging a total of 471,500 and a 35% share of the market. 

Meanwhile, Christmas movies on RTÉ proved to be a big hit with viewers. 

The Greatest Showman ranked as the most-watched movie between 23 and 27 December. Broadcast by RTÉ One on Christmas Day, some 351,200 viewers tuned in to watch it. 

The perennial favourite Home Alone 2: Lost in New York ranked as the close number two most-watched Christmas Movie, with 322,500 viewers on Christmas Day. 

Peter Rabbit scooped the third position, with 266,000 viewers. 

Fair City took the number one soap spot for Christmas Day with 257,000 viewers (a 21% share).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Viewers also headed over for more action on Albert Square in an EastEnders Christmas Special on RTÉ One with 267,000 (a 21% share) who tuned in on St Stephen’s Day.

The five days of 23 to 27 December was a strong period for RTÉ Player with 754,000 streams, up 24% on the same dates of 2019.

There were 95,000 streams for EastEnders, making it the most-watched title. 22,000 streams were recorded for the EastEnders Christmas Day Special, making it the number one individual episode on RTÉ Player over the Christmas period.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie