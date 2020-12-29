583,200 viewers tune in as Six One News on Christmas Eve tops RTÉ ratings over festive period

RTÉ's Six One presenters Caitríona Perry and David McCullagh

RTÉ’S SIX ONE News on Christmas Eve was the broadcaster’s most-watched programme over the festive period.

Over half a million viewers (583,200) watched the Six One News on Christmas Eve, earning it a 51% share of the market at the time it aired.

This made it the most popular Christmas programme watched by Irish viewers between 23 and 27 December.

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy of the People scooped the top entertainment spot on Christmas Day, averaging a total of 486,400 views and a 35% share of the market.

The figures indicate that Irish audiences continually sought to be informed over the Christmas period, as RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News on 23 December was the third most-watched programme over the festive period, averaging a total of 471,500 and a 35% share of the market.

Meanwhile, Christmas movies on RTÉ proved to be a big hit with viewers.

The Greatest Showman ranked as the most-watched movie between 23 and 27 December. Broadcast by RTÉ One on Christmas Day, some 351,200 viewers tuned in to watch it.

The perennial favourite Home Alone 2: Lost in New York ranked as the close number two most-watched Christmas Movie, with 322,500 viewers on Christmas Day.

Peter Rabbit scooped the third position, with 266,000 viewers.

Fair City took the number one soap spot for Christmas Day with 257,000 viewers (a 21% share).

Viewers also headed over for more action on Albert Square in an EastEnders Christmas Special on RTÉ One with 267,000 (a 21% share) who tuned in on St Stephen’s Day.

The five days of 23 to 27 December was a strong period for RTÉ Player with 754,000 streams, up 24% on the same dates of 2019.

There were 95,000 streams for EastEnders, making it the most-watched title. 22,000 streams were recorded for the EastEnders Christmas Day Special, making it the number one individual episode on RTÉ Player over the Christmas period.