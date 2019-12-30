Over 570,000 tune in as Mrs Brown's Boys tops RTÉ Christmas ratings for ninth year in a row

MRS BROWN’S BOYS was the most-watched television programme on RTÉ on Christmas Day, the broadcaster has revealed.

This year’s special, Mrs Brown’s Boys – A Wonderful Mammy, was watched by an average audience of 574,000 viewers, earning it a 41% share of the market at the time it aired.

It is the ninth year in a row that the sitcom has topped RTÉ’s Christmas Day ratings, although the audience represents continued drop from its 2012 peak, when 972,000 viewers tuned in.

The Six One News scored second highest Irish rated programme with viewers averaging at 437,400 (42% share) on Christmas Eve.

The Nine O’Clock News was the fifth most watched programme with it averaging 368,400 (30% share) on Friday 27 December.

There was an hour-long Fair City special on Christmas Day, which brought in 332,700 viewers (21% share).

This year saw the death of entertainer Brendan Grace. RTÉ aired Brendan Grace – A Late Late Show Special on Friday 20th December, which averaged 495,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Christmas movies on RTÉ proved to be a big hit with viewers.

The most popular movie over the period was Home Alone 2 – Lost in New York, watched by 381,000 people on Christmas Day.

The second most popular movie aired was Beauty and the Beast, watched by 369,000 people on Christmas Day.