Finalists for RTE’s wildlife photography competition Eye on Nature announced

RTÉ HAS REVEALED the 10 finalists of the Eye on Nature wildlife photography competition.

The photographer behind the winning photo will receive €1,000, and the ten shortlisted finalists will be displayed at an exhibition at the National Botanic Gardens (along with eight other merit photographs). The final results will be revealed on RTÉ One’s Nationwide this Friday at 7pm.

The contest is a partnership between RTÉ’s Nationwide, Mooney Goes Wild on RTÉ Radio 1 and the Office of Public Works (OPW) at the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland.

The winner of this year’s competition will be chosen by a judging panel of Director of National Botanic Gardens of Ireland Dr Matthew Jebb, Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland and award-winning nature-photographer Sheena Jolley.

You can check out all 10 of the shortlisted contenders below.

Petrica Bratila – Mute Swan

Edward Delaney – Common Frog

Andrew Malcolm – Sabre Wasp

Tristan Bane- Red Fox

Karl Graef- Badger

Paul Campbell – Coot

Thomas McDonnell – Hare

Philip Greaves – Red Mason Bee

Daniel Meehan – Rabbit

Ashling Byrne – Fox