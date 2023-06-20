Advertisement

Tuesday 20 June 2023
# Nature
Finalists for RTE’s wildlife photography competition Eye on Nature announced
Which is your favourite?
31 minutes ago

RTÉ HAS REVEALED the 10 finalists of the Eye on Nature wildlife photography competition.

The photographer behind the winning photo will receive €1,000, and the ten shortlisted finalists will be displayed at an exhibition at the National Botanic Gardens (along with eight other merit photographs). The final results will be revealed on RTÉ One’s Nationwide this Friday at 7pm.

The contest is a partnership between RTÉ’s Nationwide, Mooney Goes Wild on RTÉ Radio 1 and the Office of Public Works (OPW) at the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland.

The winner of this year’s competition will be chosen by a judging panel of Director of National Botanic Gardens of Ireland Dr Matthew Jebb, Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland and award-winning nature-photographer Sheena Jolley.

You can check out all 10 of the shortlisted contenders below.

Petrica Bratila – Mute Swan

Eye On Nature 1 - Petrica Bratila – Mute Swan - Dublin (Cygnus olor)

Edward Delaney – Common Frog 

Eye On Nature 2 - Edward Delaney – Common Frog - Wexford (Loscán, Rana Temporaria)

Andrew Malcolm – Sabre Wasp

Eye On Nature 3 - Andrew Malcolm – ‘Sabre Wasp’ - Waterford (Rhyssa persuasoria)

Tristan Bane- Red Fox

Eye On Nature 4 - Tristan Bane- Red Fox - Antrim (Sionnach, Vulpes vulpes)

 Karl Graef- Badger

Eye On Nature 5 - Karl Graef- Badger Co Clare (Broc, Meles meles)

Paul Campbell – Coot 

Eye On Nature 6 Paul Campbell- Coot - Dublin (Fulica atra)

Thomas McDonnell – Hare

Eye On Nature 7 Thomas McDonnell – Hare - Antrim (Lepus timidus)

Philip Greaves – Red Mason Bee

Eye On Nature 8 - Philip Greaves – Red Mason Bee – Clonmel, Tipperary (Osmia bicornis)

Daniel Meehan – Rabbit

Eye On Nature 9 - Daniel Meehan – Rabbit, Co Limerick (Coínín Oryotolagus cuniculus)

Ashling Byrne – Fox

Eye On Nature 10 - Ashling Byrne – Fox, Rathfarnham, Dublin (Sionnach, Vulpes vulpes)

Carl Kinsella
