RTÉ launches wildlife photography competition

RTÉ HAS LAUNCHED a new wildlife photography competition, Eye on Nature, with a cash prize of €1,000 for the winner.

The Botanic Gardens will showcase photographs from the competition’s twelve finalists, who will receive an annual pass to all attractions operated by the Office of Public Works, in March.

Submissions are open from today until Friday, 5 February.

The competition will be judged by wildlife and nature photographer Sheena Jolley, Birdwatch Ireland’s Niall Hatch and Director of the National Botanic Gardens Dr Matthew Jebb.

RTÉ presenter Derek Mooney said that wildlife photos are “worth a thousand words”.

“It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Nowhere is this truer than in the art of wildlife photography,” Mooney said.

“Sometimes pictures can make us feel like we are riding on an emotional rollercoaster. They can make us feel happy or sad, even outraged but most of all they make us curious,” he said.

RTÉ will be sharing nature and wildlife content on The Today Show and Mooney’s Radio One show Mooney Goes Wild throughout the competition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“As a species, humans are curious, we want to know what lead to that moment captured in the photograph,” Mooney said.

“Sometimes, we want to be part of the action but mostly we are content to just enjoy the spectacle,” he said.

Have you ever seen a Robin puff up its feathers in order to keep warm on a really cold day? Young fox cubs playing together in the park? The perfect heart shape that Mute swans make when they bow to each other during the courtship ritual?

“I’ll bet you’re curious to see them now.”