#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 11 January 2021
Advertisement

RTÉ launches wildlife photography competition

Finalists’ photos will be shown at the Botanic Gardens.

By Lauren Boland Monday 11 Jan 2021, 4:19 PM
24 minutes ago 3,259 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322046
Image: Shutterstock/Nicola_K_photos
Image: Shutterstock/Nicola_K_photos

RTÉ HAS LAUNCHED a new wildlife photography competition, Eye on Nature, with a cash prize of €1,000 for the winner.

The Botanic Gardens will showcase photographs from the competition’s twelve finalists, who will receive an annual pass to all attractions operated by the Office of Public Works, in March.

Submissions are open from today until Friday, 5 February.

The competition will be judged by wildlife and nature photographer Sheena Jolley, Birdwatch Ireland’s Niall Hatch and Director of the National Botanic Gardens Dr Matthew Jebb.

RTÉ presenter Derek Mooney said that wildlife photos are “worth a thousand words”.

“It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Nowhere is this truer than in the art of wildlife photography,” Mooney said.

“Sometimes pictures can make us feel like we are riding on an emotional rollercoaster. They can make us feel happy or sad, even outraged but most of all they make us curious,” he said.

RTÉ will be sharing nature and wildlife content on The Today Show and Mooney’s Radio One show Mooney Goes Wild throughout the competition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As a species, humans are curious, we want to know what lead to that moment captured in the photograph,” Mooney said.

“Sometimes, we want to be part of the action but mostly we are content to just enjoy the spectacle,” he said.

Have you ever seen a Robin puff up its feathers in order to keep warm on a really cold day? Young fox cubs playing together in the park? The perfect heart shape that Mute swans make when they bow to each other during the courtship ritual?

“I’ll bet you’re curious to see them now.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie