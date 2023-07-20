RTÉ apologises for 'poor sound quality' during Ireland's historic Women's World Cup opener

RTÉ HAS APOLOGISED for poor sound quality during today’s opener to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ireland are facing Australia in the country’s historic first appearance at the finals in Sydney but live coverage has been hampered by skipping audio since the broadcast started at 11 o’clock earlier this morning.

Audio also appears to be seconds ahead of the play.

RTÉ has also posted on social media saying that it is “working to rectify” the audio quality.

A message appeared on screen during RTÉ’s live broadcast screen of the first half stating: “Apologies for the poor sound quality.”

Presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn apologised again when halftime coverage began, adding that the station is “doing everything we can to rectify it for the second half so hopefully that will be sorted in the next few minutes”.

The problem has appeared to be have been solved since the second half got underway, with audio and images remaining in sync.

RTÉ’s soccer account on Twitter thanked viewers for their patience shortly after the half began.

Earlier, numerous complaints were made online about the audio problems, with some viewers now resorting to watching the game on BBC and ITV.

