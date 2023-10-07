Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch the rugby today?
Tonight is the team’s last match of the Group Stage.
9.5k
31
1 hour ago

IT’S IRELAND AGAINST Scotland in the Rugby World Cup this evening.

The Irish team has already played South Africa, Tonga and Romania, securing a win each time.

Tonight is the team's last match of the Group Stage.

Will you be watching?


Poll Results:

Yes, I wouldn't miss it (1117)
No, I'm not interested (143)
Maybe, we'll see what happens (114)
No, but only because I'm busy with something else (40)




