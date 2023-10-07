Poll: Will you watch the rugby today?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S IRELAND AGAINST Scotland in the Rugby World Cup this evening.
The Irish team has already played South Africa, Tonga and Romania, securing a win each time.
Tonight is the team’s last match of the Group Stage.
Will you be watching?
