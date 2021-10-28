New regulations requiring ticket purchases for nightclubs to be published today

NEW REGULATIONS REQUIRING people to book tickets for nightclubs and late-night events are expected to be published today.

The government announced new proposals for the sector on Tuesday evening, which state that ticketing for nightclubs and events will be electronic and will need to be booked by patrons at least an hour in advance.

In a statement, it was also clarified that tickets must also contain details to allow for “robust contact tracing”.

Regulations are expected to be published today, bringing the new rules into effect.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged earlier this week that there will be “teething problems” with the new system and that the new rules would be kept under “constant review”.

Speaking to The Journal in Ashbourne in Co Meath on Tuesday, he said the most important thing was keeping nightlife industry open, but that such rules “are there for a reason”.

“To be very frank, I think there are going to be teething problems and implementation problems,” he said.

Varadkar said government would continue to engage with the sector, but defended the restrictions, saying they have to be put in place to “keep people safe”.

Initial government guidelines for nightclubs were published on Friday evening, just before clubs reopened for the first time in nearly 600 days.

The guidelines said that, alongside a Covid-19 certificate and photographic ID, anyone attending a nightclub will need to have bought a ticket in advance.

With reporting by Cónal Thomas and Christina Finn.