#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 28 October 2021
Advertisement

New regulations requiring ticket purchases for nightclubs to be published today

This will mean that late-night venues will need to have the ticketing system ready for customers tonight.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 7:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,017 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5585763
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

NEW REGULATIONS REQUIRING people to book tickets for nightclubs and late-night events are expected to be published today. 

The government announced new proposals for the sector on Tuesday evening, which state that ticketing for nightclubs and events will be electronic and will need to be booked by patrons at least an hour in advance.

In a statement, it was also clarified that tickets must also contain details to allow for “robust contact tracing”.

Regulations are expected to be published today, bringing the new rules into effect.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged earlier this week that there will be “teething problems” with the new system and that the new rules would be kept under “constant review”.

Speaking to The Journal in Ashbourne in Co Meath on Tuesday, he said the most important thing was keeping nightlife industry open, but that such rules “are there for a reason”.

“To be very frank, I think there are going to be teething problems and implementation problems,” he said.

Varadkar said government would continue to engage with the sector, but defended the restrictions, saying they have to be put in place to “keep people safe”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Initial government guidelines for nightclubs were published on Friday evening, just before clubs reopened for the first time in nearly 600 days.

The guidelines said that, alongside a Covid-19 certificate and photographic ID, anyone attending a nightclub will need to have bought a ticket in advance. 

With reporting by Cónal Thomas and Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie