Rumours swirl of Northern Ireland Protocol deal on Monday as Tory MPs ordered into Commons

LAST UPDATE | 34 minutes ago
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak appears to be closing in on announcing a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, as Conservative MPs were ordered to be in the UK Parliament on Monday.
Sunak is closing in on announcing a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland after holding a call with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen ahead of an expected meeting.
Sources in London and Brussels described the call between the Sunak and von der Leyen as “positive”.
The British prime minister and the European Commission president are likely to hold in-person talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol this weekend, sources told the PA news agency.
The PA news agency has also been told that Tory MPs have received a three-line whip for Monday, meaning they must be in the Commons.
Cabinet ministers have been put on alert for a possible conference call over the weekend, according to The Times.
Sunak has promised MPs that Parliament will be able to “express its view” over any deal, which he hopes will get the DUP to restore powersharing in the North.
But he would come under intense pressure if he does not give them an explicit vote, amid fears there could be a rebellion from hardline Brexiteers.
A deal had been hoped for this week but Downing Street said today that “intensive discussions” with the EU were ongoing.
Unusually, Downing Street declined to set out Sunak’s plans for the weekend, only saying that he was working in No 10 today.
UK foreign secretary James Cleverly indicated that ministers will not sign off on a deal over the protocol with Brussels until the DUP’s concerns are addressed.
The protocol – signed by Boris Johnson in 2020 – was designed to prevent a hard border in Ireland after Brexit.
But unionists have been incensed by the trade barriers it has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Cleverly told Times Radio: “The things they’re concerned about, the things we’re concerned about, are absolutely in alignment and we are focused on resolving all the issues that need resolving.
“Some of them are technical trade issues and very complicated and some of them are really simple but important principles, like Northern Ireland’s place as an integral part of the United Kingdom. And that sense of sovereignty, the importance of a democratic voice.
“So when, hopefully, we get those issues resolved then I would hope that the DUP would recognise that we’ve addressed their concerns and until we have addressed those concerns we’re not going to sign off on the deal.”
However, when asked again if the UK Government would not press ahead with a deal not backed by the DUP, he said: “No, what I’ve said is we’ve got to make sure that the issues they’ve highlighted are addressed.”
The DUP has issued seven tests to win its backing for any deal, including addressing what it calls the “democratic deficit” meaning the nation is subject to EU rules.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson declined to say whether he would back any new deal negotiated by his successor Sunak in the latest sign he could face a rebellion on the Tory backbenches.
Instead, the former prime minister backed as the best solution his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which could effectively rip up parts of the agreement he brokered.
Johnson told Sky News: “I think that it is important to wait to see what there may be but I think the best way forward, as I said when I was running the Government, is the Northern Ireland Bill, which cleared the Commons very comfortably, I think unamended, when I was in office and only a few months ago.
“So, I think that is the best way forward.”
The Downing Street spokesman responded: “Negotiations are continuing so there isn’t a finalised deal for people to take a judgment on.”
