Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 21 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Lewis Whyld/PA Wire
# Succession
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp, Lachlan Murdoch to take over
The change of leadership will take place following the companies’ annual meeting in mid-November.
11.7k
0
1 hour ago

MEDIA MOGUL RUPERT Murdoch is to retire as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses.

The Australian businessman, 92, is set to be replaced in the role at both companies by his son Lachlan Murdoch.

The change of leadership will take place following the companies’ annual meeting in mid-November.

Lachlan Murdoch said:

“On behalf of the Fox and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams, and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career.

fox-corporation-ceo-lachlan-murdoch-arrives-at-the-vanity-fair-oscar-party-on-sunday-feb-9-2020-in-beverly-hills-calif-photo-by-evan-agostiniinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Lachlan Murdoch Alamy Stock Photo

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.

“We are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags