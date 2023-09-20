Russell Brand allegations ‘horrendous’, says Channel 4 boss

CHANNEL 4 CHIEF executive Alex Mahon has said the Russell Brand allegations show that “terrible behaviour” towards women has been “historically tolerated” in the industry.

Mahon addressed the claims against the former Channel 4 presenter as she opened the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention today.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the broadcaster as well as the BBC and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Speaking about the claims, Mahon said: “The allegations made against Russell Brand are horrendous and as a CEO of Channel 4 and as a woman in our industry, I found the behaviours described in Dispatches and The Sunday Times and The Times articles disgusting and saddening.

Advertisement

“The allegations of course need to be followed up further and we and the BBC and Banijay are busy investigating.”

She added that her channel had invited anyone that knew about such behaviour to come to them directly as well as noting that they had set up a process for people to contact the broadcaster anonymously if they needed to.

“They are not empty words or gestures from all of us, they are what is meant by our duty of care”, she continued.

“We will seek to find out who knew, who was told what and what was or wasn’t referred up.

“But what is clear to me is that terrible behaviour towards women was historically tolerated in our industry.

“And the clips as well provide a rather very shocking jolt when ones realises what appeared on air not that long ago.”

Read Next Related Reads Explainer: How does Russell Brand make money online? Aoife Barry: Clips of Brand and others from the mid-2000s show how change still needs to happen Russell Brand: A timeline of the sexual assault allegations

Mahon said the behaviour was “less prevalent now” but recognised it was still a problem and something broadcasters must all confront.

“There is still more change that needs to come and Channel 4, along with those others, are at the forefront of that change”, she added.

Brand vehemently denies the allegations, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, and said – in a video posted online on Friday night – that all of his relationships had been “consensual”.