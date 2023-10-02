Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London after performing a comedy set on 16 September.
Second police force investigating allegations of stalking and harassment against Russell Brand
Thames Valley Police is looking again at previous allegations of stalking and harassment against the comedian.
1 hour ago

RUSSELL BRAND IS facing investigation by a second UK police force over allegations of stalking and harassment.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is taking a fresh look at allegations previously made by a woman against the performer between 2018 and 2022.

The comedian has been accused of a number of sexual offences that are being examined by the Metropolitan Police.

TVP did not name Brand, but said: “Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.

“This information is being investigated. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Brand, 48, has strongly denied accusations made by a number of women that first emerged in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Further claims have since been made to the Met police.

Press Association
