#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

Russian ambassador says he can 'leave any time' as Varadkar says his expulsion not ruled out

The Government is facing growing calls from opposition parties to expel Yuri Filatov.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 7:59 AM
33 minutes ago 6,635 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5694738
The Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov
Image: PA Images
The Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov
The Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov
Image: PA Images

RUSSIA’S AMBASSADOR IN Ireland has said his expulsion is up to the Irish government and he “can leave any time”. 

Yuri Filatov was asked yesterday evening about the potential of him being expelled.

“You might ask your Government, it’s up to them. I can leave any time,” he told RTÉ’s Six One News.

His comments come after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday said the expulsion of the Russian ambassador has not been ruled out.

The Government is facing growing calls from opposition parties to expel Filatov.

Varadkar said the Government is not currently planning to expel Filatov but it remains an option.

Varadkar suggested that the Government may move imminently to cut the number of Russian staff at the embassy in Dublin from 20 to around three.

Asked if the Government will expel Filtov, Varadkar told RTÉ: “It’s not something that we plan to do at the moment; it’s not something that we’re ruling out either.

“As is often the case, these things are done on an EU-coordinated level.”

On the number of Russian diplomats in Dublin, Varadkar added: “I think it would be appropriate for us to reduce the diplomatic presence by Russians in Ireland but I think the detail of that has to be left to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Simon Coveney) and has to be worked out on an EU-wide basis.”

Yesterday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald called for his expulsion.

Related Read

26.02.22 Russia Embassy site used as intelligence and communications base for European operations

McDonald said the Filatov’s expulsion should be included in a range of tougher sanctions on Russia.

“It is clear that significantly strengthened sanctions on Russia are needed,” she said.

“The situation has now reached a point where this must include the expulsion of the Russian ambassador to Ireland.”

McDonald added: “The sanctions announced to date against the Russian Federation and the oligarch elites close to President Putin are having no effect in deterring the invasion of Ukraine. They are simply insufficient to persuade Putin to reverse course.

“Our solidarity with Ukraine must take the form of significantly strengthened sanctions against the regime of President Putin. We need sanctions which can end Russian aggression against Ukraine and force a complete withdrawal of Russian military forces.”

McDonald raised concerns about the movement of Russian money through the financial centre of Dublin to Russia, a concern that has been flagged several times in the Irish parliament in recent days.

“The IFSC in Dublin is a significant European centre for financial services. The Irish Government therefore needs to take a lead in arguing for rapid and decisive sanctions which freeze the assets of Putin’s financial backers, and which shut off the Russian banking system from the European banking system,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Sinn Féin leader said the EU must not take a “wait-and-see approach” to the Russian invasion.

“The EU must act today with sanctions of such scale where there can be no doubt that Putin and his oligarch supporters will pay a huge price for choosing the course of military conflict over dialogue and diplomacy,” she said.

Earlier this week, Varadkar accused Sinn Féin of being “soft” on Russia.

He accused the party of being highly critical of a Government decision to expel a Russian diplomat over the nerve agent attack in Salisbury in 2018.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie