Friday 24 July, 2020
Russia accused of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

US Space Command said it has evidence that Moscow carried out the test on 15 July.

By AFP Friday 24 Jul 2020, 8:19 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Mechanik
Image: Shutterstock/Mechanik

THE US HAS accused Russia of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space, warning that the threat against Washington’s systems was “real, serious and increasing”.

US Space Command said it has evidence that Moscow “conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon” on 15 July.

“Last week’s test is another example that the threats to US and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing,” a statement said.

“Clearly this is unacceptable,” US nuclear disarmament negotiator Marshall Billingslea tweeted, adding that it would be a “major issue” discussed next week in Vienna, where he is in talks on a successor to the New START treaty.

The treaty caps the number of nuclear warheads that US and Russia are allowed to have.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he hopes to avoid an “expensive” arms race with Russia and China.

The system used to conduct last week’s test is the same one that Space Command raised concerns about earlier this year, when it maneuvered near a US government satellite, said General Jay Raymond, head of US Space Command.

“This is further evidence of Russia’s continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin’s published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold US and allied space assets at risk,” Raymond said in a statement.

It is the latest example of Russian satellites behaving in a manner “inconsistent with their stated mission,” the Space Command statement added.

“This event highlights Russia’s hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control,” said Christopher Ford, a US assistant secretary of state for arms control.

The statement also came as China launched a rover to Mars on Thursday, a journey coinciding with a similar US mission as the powers take their rivalry into deep space,

© – AFP 2020

