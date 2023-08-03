Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo The Apple logo on a store in Bangkok.
# Russia
Russian court fines Apple and Wikipedia host for spreading 'false information'
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.
1 hour ago

A RUSSIAN COURT has imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

A justice of the peace in a magistrates’ court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, fined the Wikimedia Foundation three million roubles (€‎29,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting Russia’s military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.

The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 roubles (€‎3,887).

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments.

Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

