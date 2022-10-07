Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 7 October 2022
Russian missile attack on Ukrainian apartment block kills 11

Zaporizhzhia has been hit by explosive-packed drones as Ukraine’s defence minister tells Russians to stop fighting

By Press Association Friday 7 Oct 2022, 11:08 AM
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11 as the city was hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive-packed drones.

With its army suffering a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks, Russia has been deploying Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets.

The unmanned, disposable “kamikaze drones” are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles but have proved effective at causing damage to targets on the ground.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones damaged two infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the first time they had been used there.

He said missiles also struck the city again, injuring one person.

russia-ukraine-war At least 11 people died in the attack Source: AP/PA Images

The Emergency Services of Ukraine said the toll of Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier rose to 11 and a further 21 people were rescued from the rubble of destroyed apartments.

“This was not a random hit, but a series of missiles aimed at multi-storey buildings,” Starukh wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally claimed as Russian territory.

The region is home to a sprawling nuclear power plant under Russian occupation while the city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control.

Russia is reported to have converted the S-300 from its original use as a long-range anti-aircraft weapon into a missile for ground attacks because of a shortage of other, more suitable weapons.

The Ukrainian military said most of the drones it shot down today and yesterday were the Iranian-made Shahed-136.

The weapons are unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

politics-ukraine Source: Press Association Images

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on Russian troops to lay down their arms today, promising them “life and safety.”

“You can still save Russia from tragedy and the Russian army from humiliation,” Reznikov said in Russian in a video addressed to Russian troops.

“We guarantee life, safety and justice for all who refuse to fight immediately. And we will ensure a tribunal for those who gave criminal orders,” he promised.

“You have been deceived and betrayed” by the Kremlin, Reznikov said.

“It’s easier for them to tell you that you died heroically in battle against imaginary NATO hordes. It is true that NATO countries are supplying us with weapons. But it is Ukrainian soldiers who are beating you with these weapons,” Reznikov said.

Reznikov said that “Ukrainian soldiers do not need Russian lands, we have enough of our own. And we are taking them all back.”

Ukrainian troops have been leading counter-offensives in the south and the east of the country in the past few weeks, clawing back large swathes of territory.

