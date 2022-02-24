#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 February 2022
Russia captures Chernobyl power plant after battle with Ukrainian forces

There were reports of a battle in Chernobyl earlier today.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 6:22 PM
The "Sarcophagus" which contains the Chernobyl nuclear reactor
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The "Sarcophagus" which contains the Chernobyl nuclear reactor
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RUSSIAN TROOPS HAVE captured the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant this evening after a battle with Ukrainian troops.

There were reports of a battle taking place at the power plant this afternoon, with footage showing Russian soldiers in position near the facility.

In a statement this evening, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s control over the site was lost after a “fierce battle”.

“After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today,” said Mykhailo Podolyak.

Russian troops entered Chernobyl from Belarus, according to the Ukrainian government, who said that they were fought by the national guard who protect the radioactive waste storage.

Chernobyl itself is only 134 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, which was hit by bombing earlier today following the commencement of attacks on Ukraine.

An airfield close to Kyiv was captured by Russian forces earlier today, with Zelensky vowing to retake the site in a video address earlier this afternoon.

“Enemy paratroopers have been blocked in Gostomel — our troops have been given the order to destroy them,” Zelensky said.

With reporting by AFP

Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

