Russia to 'consult' locals on annexed Ukraine regions' borders, Kremlin says

RUSSIA PLANS TO confer with residents in two Moscow-annexed regions in Ukraine while determining the exact borders of the areas to be integrated into Russia, the Kremlin has said.

“We are going to continue to consult the populations of these regions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said referring to the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that are partially controlled by the Ukrainian military.

“No doubt, any configuration will depend only on the will of the people who live in a particular territory,” he said.

President Vladimir Putin last week signed legislation integrating the regions into Russia – along with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – in a grand ceremony at the Kremlin, during which he signed agreements with the Moscow-installed leaders of the four regions.

But the Kremlin did not specify whether Russia would formally annex the territory its forces didn’t control.

In February, Putin recognised the independence of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics within borders that rebel fighters did not have control over.

Ukraine’s forces in recent days have even been clawing back territory that Russian forces controlled in the annexed territories, particularly in Donetsk and Kherson.

Russian lawmakers today voted unanimously in favour of legislation to annex the four regions, rubber stamping the move that escalates the conflict.

Members of the Kremlin-loyal lower house of parliament, the State Duma, all voted to incorporate Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia with no abstentions or votes against the annexation, its website showed.

Ukraine responded to the annexation by officially lodging an application with the US-led military alliance NATO for membership and said it would never negotiate with Russia as long as Putin was in power.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, addressing parliament, appealed to lawmakers to back the bill to defend Russian language, culture and borders.

“We are not responding to imaginary threats, we are defending our borders, our Motherland and our people,” he said.

He also claimed the United States had rallied all Western countries against Moscow to buttress Kyiv.

“The United States subjugated almost the entire collective West, mobilising it to turn Ukraine into an instrument for war with Russia”.

The four territories create a crucial land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Together, the five regions make up around 20% of Ukraine.

EU summons diplomats

The European Union today summoned Russia’s top diplomat in Brussels as part of a coordinated move with member states to condemn Putin’s “illegal annexation”.

“This is an EU-wide and EU coordinated exercise,” Peter Stano, a foreign affairs spokesman for the bloc, told AFP.

EU nations on Friday began calling in Russian envoys after Putin formally claimed the four regions.

Belgium on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador, and Italy and Austria were among those that have since followed suit.

EU leaders have vowed that they “will never recognise this illegal annexation” carried out by Moscow and the bloc is readying fresh sanctions.

EU diplomats were trying to overcome objections from Hungary to agree a new package of economic punishment that would include moves to impose a price cap on Russian oil sold around the world.

The bloc has already imposed seven waves of unprecedented sanctions on Russia and supplied military aid to Ukraine worth billions of dollars.

© AFP 2022