Russia fires missiles at Ukrainian dam near Zelenskyy's birthplace

Residents in at-risk areas were asked to evacuate.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM
Ukrainian Emergency Service workers repair the structure after the strikes damaged the dam and a nearby pumping station in Kryvyi Rih
Image: AP/PA Images
RUSSIA HAS FIRED missiles at a dam near to the city where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born.

While Russian forces in some areas are increasingly being pushed back toward the border, Russia is still striking from behind the front line.

It fired missiles at the dam of the reservoir close to Zelenskyy’s birthplace, Kryvyi Rih, forcing local authorities into emergency works to make sure there was no threat to the population.

The head of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said today that officials blew up two dams to help the river flow and added that levels had begun to subside.

The attack so close to his roots angered Zelenskyy, who said the strikes had no military value.

“In fact, hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose,” he said in his nightly address late on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy himself remained in a buoyant mood, saying on Wednesday that almost 400 settlements had been retaken in less than a week of fighting.

“It was an unprecedented movement of our warriors – Ukrainians once again managed to do what many considered impossible,” he said.

He is expected to ask for more western military aid, which has been essential in driving the counteroffensive, and request even harsher sanctions against Moscow as the war drags on into its seventh month.

Despite the renewed Ukrainian vigour on the battlefield and the first rumblings of criticism at home, Mr Putin is staying steadfast with his determination to fully subdue Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After a phone call with Putin earlier in the week, Mr Scholz said that “unfortunately, I cannot tell you that the realisation has grown over there by now that this was a mistake to start this war”.

He added: “There has been no indication that new attitudes are emerging there now.”

The area has been warned that floods could hit the city of Kryvyi Rih due to the damaged infrastructure causing the Inhulets River to flood.

Residents in certain at-risk areas were asked to evacuate.

The centre of the city and a district, with 600,000 people, are at risk of flooding, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said in a statement: “In order to avoid unnecessary risks, I kindly ask the residents of certain streets to evacuate.”

Additional reporting by AFP

