#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 2 April 2022
Advertisement

Future of International Space Station in the balance, Russian official says

Space is one of the last remaining areas of co-operation between Moscow and western nations.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 1:56 PM
7 minutes ago 482 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5728390
File photo issued by Nasa of the International Space Station.
Image: Nasa/PA
File photo issued by Nasa of the International Space Station.
File photo issued by Nasa of the International Space Station.
Image: Nasa/PA

RUSSIA’S TOP SPACE official says the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the US, EU and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline for the lifting of sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.

The head of Russia’s Roscosmos state agency told reporters this morning that the agency was preparing a report on the prospects of international co-operation at the station, to be presented to federal authorities “after Roscosmos has completed its analysis”.

Agency chief Dmitry Rogozin implied on Russian state TV that the western sanctions, some of which pre-date Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS.

He stressed that western partners need the ISS and “cannot manage without Russia, because no one but us can deliver fuel to the station”.

Rogozin added that “only the engines of our cargo craft are able to correct the ISS’s orbit, keeping it safe from space debris”.

Later today, he wrote on his Telegram channel that he had received responses from his western counterparts vowing to promote “further co-operation on the ISS and its operations”.

He reiterated his view that “the restoration of normal relations between partners in the ISS and other joint [space] projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting” of sanctions, which he referred to as illegal.

Responding to western sanctions last month, Rogozin said that without Russia’s help, the ISS could “fall down into the sea or on to land”, and claimed the crash site was unlikely to be in Russia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Space is one of the last remaining areas of co-operation between Moscow and western nations.

US-Russian negotiations on the resumption of joint flights to the ISS were under way when Moscow invaded Ukraine last month, prompting several sanctions on Russian state-linked entities.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie