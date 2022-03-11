Russian forces edge closer to Kyiv, city of Dnipro attacked for the first time

RUSSIAN TROOPS HAVE edged closer to Kyiv, as officials said the Ukrainian capital was being transformed into a “fortress” and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of again targeting humanitarian corridors.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain holed up in Ukrainian cities, including besieged Mariupol, under a Russian bombing campaign after the first talks between Moscow and Kyiv’s top diplomats ended without any progress.

The Ukrainian military in a statement warned “the enemy is trying to eliminate the defences of the Ukrainian forces around” regions to the west and northwest of the capital “to block Kyiv.”

“We can’t rule out a movement of the enemy to the east towards Brovary,” the statement added.

Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro today, killing one, emergency services said, in what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city.

Early this morning, “there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died,” the emergency services said in a statement.

Shelling was also reported in Lutsk, a city in north-western Ukraine.

In the capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said half the population had fled, adding that the city “has been transformed into a fortress”.

“Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”

Russian forces are currently encircling at least four major Ukrainian cities and armoured vehicles have rolled up to Kyiv’s northeastern edge, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.

Ukrainian soldiers there described fierce fighting for control of the main highway leading into the capital, and AFP reporters saw missile strikes in Velyka Dymerka just outside Kyiv’s city limits.

“It’s frightening, but what can you do?” said Vasyl Popov, a 38-year-old advertising salesman. “There is nowhere to really run or hide. We live here.”

Britain’s defence ministry said in an intelligence update that “Russian forces are committing an increased number of their deployed forces to encircle key cities.”

“This will reduce the number of forces available to continue their advance and will further slow Russian progress,” a statement tweeted by the ministry said.

Desperation in Mariupol

But there has been no let-up in the onslaught on several major cities, with the besieged southern port city of Mariupol suffering relentless bombardment, including on attempted aid deliveries, according to Zelenskyy.

He said Moscow had launched a “tank attack” targeting a humanitarian corridor where he had dispatched a convoy to try to get food, water and medicine into the city.

The attack, which Zelenskyy described in a video statement as “outright terror”, came a day after the bombing of a children’s hospital there that local officials said killed three people, including a young girl.

Zelensky branded that attack a Russian “war crime”, a position backed by top Western officials, while Russia’s army claimed the bombing was a “staged provocation” by Ukraine.

In a video, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko said Russian warplanes had targeted residential areas in the city “every 30 minutes” yesterday, “killing civilians, the elderly, women and children.”

The situation in city has been described as “apocalyptic”, with more than 1,200 civilians killed in 10 days of constant attacks, according to the mayor.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said some residents had started fighting for food, and many had run out of drinking water.

“Some people still have food but I’m not sure for how long it will last. Many people report having no food for children,” said Mariupol-based ICRC representative Sasha Volkov in an audio recording.

Some humanitarian corridors out of cities under attack have held.

Around 100,000 people have been able to leave the northeastern city of Sumy, the eastern city of Izyum, and areas northwest of Kyiv in the last two days, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow said it would also open daily humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians to Russian territory, but Kyiv has rejected routes leading to Russia.

The UN’s refugee agency estimates more than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia shocked the world by invading its neighbour on 24 February, and some 1.9 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.

Overall, at least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since the war began, said Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukraine parliament’s point person on human rights.

And the UN says two other Ukrainian maternity hospitals have been attacked and destroyed, including one in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, in addition to the Mariupol attack.

