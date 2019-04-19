This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What was taxpayers' money get spent on?' Russia dismisses report into its meddling in US election

Russia has consistently rejected any claims of interference in the election.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Apr 2019, 12:01 PM
8 minutes ago 227 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4599865
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into interference in the 2016 US presidential election
Image: Jon Elswick
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into interference in the 2016 US presidential election
Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into interference in the 2016 US presidential election
Image: Jon Elswick

RUSSIA HAS ONCE again dismissed a report by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller into its interference into the 2016 US Presidential election.

Speaking after part of the report was given to the US Congress yesterday, a Kremlin spokesman said that it failed to present clear evidence of any meddling by Moscow and called its impact on relations regrettable.

“As a whole the report as before does not present any reasonable proof at all that Russia allegedly meddled in the electoral process in the US,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists, saying the report contained “no new information.”

Russia has consistently rejected any suggestion that it interfered in the election won by Donald Trump.

The politically explosive probe by Mueller ruled that Trump’s campaign did not criminally conspire with Russians to skew the election, and drew no conclusion on allegations of obstruction.

“We regret that documents of such quality have a direct influence on the development of US-Russian bilateral relations which are not in the best shape as it is,” Peskov said.

He also suggested that US taxpayers should question why their money was spent on the lengthy probe with such a result.

“In our country, the audit chamber would probably take an interest in such a report: what did American taxpayers’ money get spent on?

“But let the US taxpayers themselves ask that question,” Peskov added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie