Dublin: 19°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Chief of Russia's largest private oil company dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

News reports said Ravil Maganov’s body was found in the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 7,903 Views 21 Comments
Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CHAIRMAN OF the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window.

A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe illness” but did not give further details.

Russian news reports said his body was found in the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where Russia’s political and business elite are often treated.

He appeared to have fallen from a sixth-storey window, the reports said.

Lukoil was one of a few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to the country’s military operation in Ukraine, pressing in March for the “immediate cessation of the armed conflict”.

Press Association

