Russian opposition leader hospitalised after suffering 'allergic reaction' in jail

Alexei Navalny is serving a 30-day sentence for calling a mass protest in Moscow.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 29 Jul 2019, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny during a political protest in Moscow last month
Image: Pavel Golovkin/PA Images
Image: Pavel Golovkin/PA Images

RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER Alexei Navalny has been hospitalised after suffering an allergic reaction while serving a 30-day jail sentence.

The vocal critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin is currently serving a sentence for calling a mass protest after authorities blocked prominent opposition candidates from taking part in Moscow city elections.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh confirmed yesterday that he is receiving treatment for a “severe allergic reaction”.

However, his personal doctor Anastassia Vassilieva said that Navalny may have been exposed to a chemical, after she visited him and reported that he was suffering with swollen eyelids and multiple abscesses on his neck, back, torso and elbows.

“We can’t rule out that his skin has been exposed to a toxin and been damaged by an unknown chemical substance from a third person,” she said, adding that Navalny has never had any allergies.

Earlier in the day, Yarmysh said the source of the allergic reaction had not been determined.

“He is currently in the ward under the supervision of police officers. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance,” she added.

Navalny hoped to stand against President Vladimir Putin in an election last year but was banned because of a fraud conviction he and supporters say was politically motivated.

The 43-year-old has served several short jail sentences over his protest activity.

Two years ago, he had to travel to Spain for surgery after a street attack left him nearly blind in one eye.

His hospitalisation on Sunday came a day after almost 1,400 people were arrested at the demonstration he had called.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s former campaign manager, said he had a similar reaction after he served a sentence in the same cell last month for violating protest laws.

He rejected talk of a “conspiracy”, calling instead for a “serious inspection” of hygiene standards at the jail, in a tweet posted on Sunday.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

