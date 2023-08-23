Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly among 10 people killed in plane crash in Russia

WAGNER CHIEF YEVGENY Prigozhin was amid the victims of a plane crash that has seen all ten people who were on board killed, Russian agencies have said.

A private plane crashed in Moscow’s Tver region, killing all ten people on board, the Russian emergency services said this evening.

“A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died,” Russia’s ministry for emergency situation said on Telegram.

Russian state-run news agencies said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia’s army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.

“The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia’s aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said,” TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

