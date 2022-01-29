Russia says its planned naval exercises have been moved away from Irish-patrolled waters

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Russia has agreed to relocate its naval tests outside of Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone, Simon Coveney has said.
The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence has tweeted this evening that he contacted Russia earlier this week seeking a “reconsideration” of the tests.
They have replied today and confirmed they will relocate the tests.
Coveney said: “This week I wrote to my counterpart, the Minister of Defence of Russia, to request a reconsideration of naval exercises off the Irish coast.
“This evening I received a letter confirming the Russian exercises will be relocated outside of Ireland’s EEZ. I welcome this response.”
The announcement of the tests caused consternation this month, leading to the French ambassador and fishermen off the southwest coast getting involved in the dispute.
