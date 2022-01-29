#Open journalism No news is bad news

Russia says its planned naval exercises have been moved away from Irish-patrolled waters

Simon Coveney announced the update this evening.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 5:26 PM
43 minutes ago 26,996 Views 64 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Russia has agreed to relocate its naval tests outside of Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone, Simon Coveney has said. 

The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence has tweeted this evening that he contacted Russia earlier this week seeking a “reconsideration” of the tests.

They have replied today and confirmed they will relocate the tests. 
Coveney said: “This week I wrote to my counterpart, the Minister of Defence of Russia, to request a reconsideration of naval exercises off the Irish coast. 

“This evening I received a letter confirming the Russian exercises will be relocated outside of Ireland’s EEZ. I welcome this response.” 

The announcement of the tests caused consternation this month, leading to the French ambassador and fishermen off the southwest coast getting involved in the dispute. 

