This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russia says fatal fire on submarine started in vessel's battery compartment

Russia’s Defense Minister has said the fire did not impact its nuclear reactor.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,899 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4710444

Russia Navy Fire The 14 crew members who died in a fire on a Russian navy's deep-sea research submersible. Source: AP/PA Images

THE FIRE ON a Russian submersible that killed 14 navy officers this week started in the vessel’s battery compartment and did not impact its nuclear reactor, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said.

Confirming for the first time that the accident happened on a nuclear-powered vessel, Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the crew took measures to protect the reactor from the flames, and that the submersible can be repaired.

“We identified the main reason for the accident, a fire in the battery compartment, which later spread,” Shoigu said in his report to the president after his trip to Arctic port Severomorsk, where the unnamed vessel is currently docked. 

Kommersant daily on Wednesday said, citing sources close to the crew, that the investigation is considering a powerful short circuit as a reason for the fire.

“The nuclear installation on this apparatus is completely isolated and unmanned on this vessel,” Shoigu said. 

In addition, the crew carried out all necessary measures to protect the installation, and it is in working order.

Shoigu earlier said that members of the crew sealed the hatch after evacuating a civilian from the compartment on fire, isolating the rest of the ship.

Vladimir Putin meets Russian Defence Minister in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu at the Kremlin. Source: Kremlin/DPA/PA Images

The name of the vessel has not been officially published, and the Kremlin said that much of the information surrounding the accident would be kept classified.

Russian media, citing sources, have named the vessel as Losharik, the unofficial name for a project run by the top-secret Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research (GUGI).

Russian newspaper Fontanka on Tuesday reported that a military base in Saint-Petersburg published an announcement about the death of the crew of the AS-31, a nuclear-powered deep-water sub that is part of the Losharik project.

Previously media identified the sub as AS-12, also part of Losharik.

Shoigu said he hopes that the submersible “can be restored in a relatively short time.”

However, Kommersant said that as the AS-31 remains a top-secret project, even military investigators have no access to the dock where the vessel is located and crew members cannot be formally identified.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie