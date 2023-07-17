Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

THE KREMLIN HAS said it is exiting a major agreement allowing Ukraine grain exports hours after drones struck Russia’s only bridge connecting its mainland to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Moscow said the deadly Kerch bridge attack had nothing to do with its withdrawal and for months has complained about the implementation of the pact, which was designed to ease fears of food shortages in vulnerable countries.

“The grain deal has ceased. As soon as the Russian part (of the agreements) are fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the grain deal,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding the move was not linked to the strike.

The announcement came hours after drones struck the sole road link connecting Russia to the annexed Crimea peninsula, a key supply line for Russian forces resupplying frontlines in the south of Ukraine.

Kyiv’s navy and SBU security service carried out a “special operation” using seaborne drones, a security service source told AFP.

Russian authorities said a civilian couple was killed and their daughter wounded in the attack on the bridge, which was also damaged last year in a blast that Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

Black Sea Grain Initiative

Over the course of the last year, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

The warring nations are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations rely on.

The agreement was renewed for 60 days in May amid Moscow’s pushback. In recent months, the amount of food shipped and the number of vessels departing Ukraine have plunged, with Russia being accused of limiting additional ships which would be able to participate.

The war in Ukraine sent food commodity prices surging to record highs last year and contributed to a global food crisis also tied to conflict, the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, droughts and other climate factors.

High costs for grain needed for food staples in places like Egypt, Lebanon and Nigeria exacerbated economic challenges and helped push millions more people into poverty or food insecurity.

“The applications have not been approved by all parties,” said a statement from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that oversees the agreement.

No new ships have been approved to participate since 27 June.

Putin just last week signalled Russia’s intention to terminate the agreement saying Moscow’s interests were being ignored under the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Moscow also notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN that it was against extending the deal, Russian news agencies reported, citing the foreign ministry.

The German government reacted to the news by urging Moscow to extend the deal saying the “conflict should not be carried out on the backs of the poorest on this planet” who rely on Ukrainian grain supplies.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Ukraine is prepared to continue grain exports despite Russia’s decision.

“Even without the Russian Federation, everything must be done so that we can use this Black Sea corridor. We are not afraid. We have been approached by companies that own ships. They said that they are ready” to continue shipments, Zelensky said in comments distributed on social media by his spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov.

Russia’s objections

Despite the Kremlin’s statements, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared optimistic about the prospects of the grain deal being maintained.

“I think that despite today’s statement, my friend Putin wants to continue the agreement” that allows the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea, which is due to expire at 9pm Irish time.

But Putin has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement, arguing that elements of the deal allowing the export of Russian food and fertilisers have not been honoured.

According to data from the JCC, China and Turkey are the main beneficiaries of the grain shipments, as well as developed economies.

The deal has helped the World Food Programme bring relief to countries facing critical food shortages such as Afghanistan, Sudan and Yemen.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been working hard to get the deal renewed and supports removing hurdles to Russia exporting its fertilisers.

With reporting from Press Association