Timeline: Russia's tense stand-off with Ukraine

FROM RUSSIA’S MASSING of troops along the border in November to what the West fears is an imminent invasion, here is a timeline of months of tensions around Ukraine.

Troop movements

On 10 November, Washington reports unusual Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border.

On 28 November, Ukraine says Russia is massing nearly 92,000 troops for an offensive at the end of January or early February.

Moscow denies this and three days later accuses Kyiv of a military build-up of its own, demanding “legal guarantees” that it will never join NATO.

Moscow demands

On 7 December, US President Joe Biden threatens Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with “strong economic and other measures” if he invades Ukraine.

Ten days later Moscow puts forward proposals to limit US and NATO influence on former Soviet states.

Build-up in Belarus

On 17 January, Russian troops begin arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus for military drills, which Moscow says are aimed at “thwarting external aggression”.

Two days later, Washington announces an extra $200 million in security aid to Kyiv.

NATO on standby

On 24 January, NATO puts troops on standby and sends ships and fighter jets to bolster Europe’s eastern defences.

The next day Moscow begins military exercises involving some 6,000 troops and at least 60 fighter jets in southern Russia near Ukraine and in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

On 26 January, Washington refuses to shut the NATO door on Ukraine and the alliance says many of Moscow’s security demands are “unrealistic”.

Advertisement

China warns US

The United States says it believes Putin “is going to use military force between now and the middle of February”.

The next day China warns that Russia’s security concerns should be “taken seriously”.

On 28 January, Putin says the West has ignored “Russia’s fundamental concerns” on NATO’s expansion and has “strike weapons systems near Russia’s borders”.

Source: Press Association Images

UN showdown

On 31 January, Moscow accuses the United States of whipping up “hysteria” after Washington says 30,000 Russian troops will be deployed in Belarus near the Ukrainian border by early February.

110,000 troops

On 2 February, the United States sends 3,000 troops to fortify NATO forces in eastern Europe.

Five days later the US says Russia now has 110,000 troops on Ukraine’s border with another 40,000 to arrive within a week.

Russia and Belarus begin 10 days of military manoeuvres on 10 February.



Retreat or reinforcement?

On 15 February, Moscow says some of its forces are returning to their bases. But NATO sees no sign of a withdrawal and Washington claims Russia is in fact sending reinforcements.

Artillery fire

On 17 February, shellfire intensifies all along the frontline of the two Russian-backed enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

On Friday the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist regions say they are evacuating residents to Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accuses Moscow of “false provocations” to justify further “aggression” against Ukraine.

A view of a monument to Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin and a poster reading Russian Donbass in Donetsk, Ukraine. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Attack imminent?

On 19 February, Ukraine says two of its soldiers died in attacks on the frontline with Russian-backed separatists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposes a meeting with Putin, as Moscow test-fires nuclear-capable missiles.

Russia is “on the brink” of invading Ukraine, Washington says.

Putin-Biden summit?

France and Germany call on their nationals to leave Ukraine.

On 20 February, Belarus says joint exercises involving Russia and Belarus forces are being extended.

Today, France says that Putin and Biden have agreed to a summit.

But the Kremlin says it is too early to discuss organising a summit.

The Russian military says it has killed five “saboteurs” who crossed into Russia from Ukraine. Ukraine firmly denies the claims.

Putin to recognise separatist republics

Putin says a 2015 plan agreed with France, Germany and Kyiv will not be able to resolve the conflict.

Ukraine requests an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to address the threat of a Russian invasion.

Two Ukrainian soldiers are killed in a shelling attack on a frontline village.

Putin will recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatist republics, the Kremlin says.

The leaders of France and Germany express disappointment, while the EU vows sanctions.

-© AFP, 2022