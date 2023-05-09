Putin tells Moscow's Victory Day parade that 'war' has been unleashed on Russia

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 7 minutes ago
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin has said at Moscow’s Red Square Victory Day parade that the world is at a “turning point” and claimed a “war” had been unleashed against Russia.
“Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said at the parade, which included elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia’s Ukraine campaign, adding: “A war has been unleashed against our motherland.”
He called for Russia to be victorious: “For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!”
Putin, who has become the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, was addressing thousands of troops standing at attention in Moscow’s Red Square amid ramped-up security.
However, after 14 months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia has little to show for its military campaign, with troops failing to take control of the eastern town of Bakhmut, its military leadership riven by conflict and Kyiv preparing to go on the offensive.
In the run-up to the festivities, Russia has witnessed numerous incidents, including explosions derailing trains, fires, a drone attack on the Kremlin and a bombing attack that wounded a fiercely pro-Kremlin writer, Zakhar Prilepin.
More than two dozen cities and towns – near the Ukraine border, but also in more distant Russian regions – have cancelled plans to stage their own military parades over security concerns.
The Kremlin had, however, said that the Red Square parade, which is seen as bolstering Putin’s legitimacy, would take place.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen is Kyiv to mark the Europe Day celebration of peace and unity.
The president of the European Commission travelled on an overnight train from Poland to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and work on Ukraine’s quest for eventual EU membership, a reporter on the train said.
The Ukrainian leader has decreed that 9 May would be celebrated in his country as Europe Day, as it is in Brussels.
So, while tanks roll through Red Square in Moscow, in Kyiv Zelenskyy and his European ally were to draw up plans to defeat the Russian invasion and to bring Ukraine into the EU fold.
“I very much welcome President Zelenskyy’s decision to make 9 May the Day of Europe. Ukraine is part of our European family,” von der Leyen told a reporter on her train to Kyiv.
“My presence in Kyiv today on 9 May is symbolic, but it is also the sign of a crucial and very practical reality: the EU is working hand in hand with Ukraine on many issues.”
Shortly before she arrived, Ukraine’s air force said it had downed 23 out of 25 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight.
The air alert in Kyiv ended about an hour before her arrival.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine’s outgunned forces repelled at attempt to seize Kyiv, but fighting has since bogged down.
Moscow’s forces now hold a swathe of the eastern Donbas region, part of Ukraine’s southern coast and Crimea, while they are fighting a brutal street battle for the town of Bakhmut.
A Ukrainian counterattack late last year drove the invaders from the northern Kharkiv region and the southern city of Kherson, but their advance has stalled this year.
Kyiv’s western allies promise it will one day find a home in the European Union and the NATO alliance, and have propped up Zelenskyy’s government with cash and advanced weapons.
Now they are waiting for a long-anticipated renewed Ukrainian offensive, that western capitals hope will force Putin to withdraw or at least agree to talks.
In the meantime, Brussels is helping Zelenskyy’s government carry out anti-corruption and good governance reforms to allow it to begin what will likely be years-long talks on joining the EU.
Von der Leyen’s commission will give an interim opinion on Kyiv’s progress to EU member state leaders in the coming weeks and a formal written report in October.
There is much good will for Ukraine in EU capitals, but also scepticism that a country with such a troubled recent history will be in shape to begin formal accession talks this year.
Von der Leyen told an AFP journalist travelling as a pool reporter for the European Newsroom, an alliance of news agencies, that she would have practical, detailed talks with Zelenskyy.
“I will be meeting the Ukrainian leadership to discuss these key issues among others,” she said, speaking of “preparing the ground” for Ukraine’s membership talks.
The pair were also to discuss Europe’s strategy for ramping up supplies of artillery ammunition for Ukrainian forces, and Kyiv’s soaring financial needs for next year.
She will also brief her Ukrainian partner on Brussels’ 11th sanctions package targeting firms supporting the Russian war machine and seeking to get round existing controls.
“The focus now is on tight implementation of the sanctions and taking action to avoid circumvention. We are determined to close existing loopholes,” von der Leyen said.
“No-one should doubt that.”
Includes reporting by – © AFP 2023
