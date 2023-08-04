Russian court sentences Putin critic Alexei Navalny to 19 years in prison on extremism charges

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
A RUSSIAN COURT has convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism changes and sentenced him to an 19 years in prison.
Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
The new charges against the politician relate to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates.
In 2021, Russian authorities outlawed the foundation and the vast network of Navalny’s offices in Russian regions, calling them extremist organisations and exposing anyone involved to possible prosecution.
Navalny’s allies say the charges retroactively criminalise all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.
Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe and has exposed official corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests.
He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning.
He blamed that poisoning on the Kremlin, which denied involvement.
The authorities previously sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.
It was not immediately clear if he will serve the new sentence concurrently with those.
The United Nations rights chief denounced the ruling and called for the immediate release of Navalny.
“The new sentence imposed today on opposition figure Alexei Navalny raises renewed serious concerns about judicial harassment and instrumentalisation of the court system for political purposes in Russia,” Volker Turk said in a statement.
He urged Russian authorities to “immediately (cease) violations of Navalny’s human rights and release him”.
The European Union has also condemned the sentencing.
“The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin’s regime,” European Council President Charles Michel posted online.
Elsewhere, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the Russian court ruling and said: “Russia’s arbitrary justice system imprisoning Alexei Navalny for another 19 years is pure injustice.
“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin fears nothing more than standing up against war and corruption and for democracy – even from a prison cell. He will not silence critical voices with this.”
-With additional reporting from AFP
