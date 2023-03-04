Advertisement

Saturday 4 March 2023
AP/PA Images Vladimir Putin, left, and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier's Grave in Moscow on 23 Feb.
# Donetsk
Russian defence minister holds inspection of Ukraine front line as fighting continues in Bakhmut
The defence ministry said Sergei Shoigu had ‘inspected a command post on the front’ in the direction of the southern Donetsk region.
9 minutes ago

RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTER Sergei Shoigu has carried out an inspection of the front line in eastern Ukraine, the ministry said today, as fighting rages around the eastern city of Bakhmut.

The defence ministry said Shoigu had “inspected a command post on the front” in the direction of the southern Donetsk region, without specifying the exact place or time.

The ministry released a video that showed Shoigu travelling in a helicopter, then talking to a soldier in front of damaged buildings.

He is also shown presenting medals to Russian soldiers.

Russia is determined to seize Bakhmut – a now-destroyed city once known for its sparkling wine – as part of its wider aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

But both Ukrainian and Russian forces have reported heavy casualties in the struggle for control of the city, whose symbolic importance outstrips its military significance.

Yesterday, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said its forces had “practically encircled” Bakhmut, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting of Moscow’s invasion.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video released on Telegram yesterday that “only one road remains” to be captured.

The 61-year-old has said in recent weeks that his fighters have seized three villages north of eastern Bakhmut — Yagidne, Berkhivka and Paraskoviivka.

Ukraine has said it will defend “fortress Bakhmut” for as long as possible, but this week officials said the situation was difficult.

Author
AFP
