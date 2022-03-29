#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

Ireland asks four senior officials from the Russian Embassy to leave the State

Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov is not among those being expelled.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 3:37 PM
22 minutes ago 15,199 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5724228
The Russian Embassy in Dublin has been the scene of frequent protests since the invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The Russian Embassy in Dublin has been the scene of frequent protests since the invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Embassy in Dublin has been the scene of frequent protests since the invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

Updated 6 minutes ago

IRELAND IS TO expel four “senior officials” from the Russian Embassy, with the government saying their actions have been against diplomatic standards. 

Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov is not among those being expelled but the Department of Foreign Affairs has said he was summoned to the department today and told of the decision. 

The move comes as a number of other EU nations have also today expelled Russian diplomats due to alleged espionage. 

The department said in a statement: 

This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the State. This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour. This action is being taken under Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“The Government continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open. This is in the interests of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future.”

“This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law.”

Related Reads

29.03.22 Ukrainian forces 'liberate' key suburb of Kyiv ahead of face-to-face peace talks in Turkey today
28.03.22 Ukraine says it has retaken Kyiv suburb and town, as Russia appears to switch focus to the east

Daily protests have been taking place at the gates of the Russian Embassy since the country’s invasion of Ukraine and opposition parties have repeatedly called for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador. 

The government has repeatedly said that decisions around the expulsion of diplomats would be taken at an EU level. Belgium and the Netherlands today announced that they have expelled a combined 38 Russian diplomats. 

The Irish government has also said that any expulsion of Russian diplomats could lead to retaliatory action on Irish Embassy staff in Moscow.  

More to follow

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie