Ireland asks four senior officials from the Russian Embassy to leave the State

The Russian Embassy in Dublin has been the scene of frequent protests since the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Dublin has been the scene of frequent protests since the invasion of Ukraine.

IRELAND IS TO expel four “senior officials” from the Russian Embassy, with the government saying their actions have been against diplomatic standards.

Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov is not among those being expelled but the Department of Foreign Affairs has said he was summoned to the department today and told of the decision.

Advertisement

The move comes as a number of other EU nations have also today expelled Russian diplomats due to alleged espionage.

The department said in a statement:

This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the State. This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour. This action is being taken under Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“The Government continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open. This is in the interests of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future.”

“This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law.”

Daily protests have been taking place at the gates of the Russian Embassy since the country’s invasion of Ukraine and opposition parties have repeatedly called for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador.

The government has repeatedly said that decisions around the expulsion of diplomats would be taken at an EU level. Belgium and the Netherlands today announced that they have expelled a combined 38 Russian diplomats.

The Irish government has also said that any expulsion of Russian diplomats could lead to retaliatory action on Irish Embassy staff in Moscow.

More to follow