Councillors pass motion to change name of Russian Embassy location to Independent Ukraine Road

RESIDENTS OF ORWELL Road in Dublin, where the Russian embassy is based, are expected to be consulted on a proposal to change the name of to Independent Ukraine Road.

All 20 councillors at the Dundrum area monthly meeting of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council unanimously agreed that the name of the road should be changed, but that the residents should be consulted.



Labour Councillor Peter O’Brien proposed the motion to the sub-committee.

“It’s just a small sign of solidarity to the people of Ukraine, just to say the international committee are with them, the Irish community supports them, too,” O’Brien told The Journal.

O’Brien said it is usually residents who approach the council to change a name of a road. This is the first time councillors are proposing a change, he said.

As a result, the Council’s management are currently looking into how to put the proposal to the residents, he said.

“I would imagine any name change would be a plebiscite, it would be done by the residents of the road and that would be the register of electorate,” O’Brien said.

“They would be sent out correspondence to see whether they would favour it or not.”

Orwell Road stretches between Rathgar and Churchtown. The Rathgar end of the road is located in Dublin City Council’s area but the stretch of road where the Russian Embassy is situated is located in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s area.

Numerous protests have been held outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin in recent weeks over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.