Man arrested after truck driven through the gates of Russian embassy in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following a security breach involving a truck at the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that a man had been arrested for criminal damage.

Advertisement

Social media video taken at the scene shows a large truck crashing through the gates of the facility on Orwell Road, Rathgar, Co Dublin.

The spokeswoman said a man was arrested at the scene at 1.30pm today.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property on Orwell Road this afternoon, Monday 7th March 2022 at approximately 1.30pm.

“One male was arrested and taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A statement has been requested from the Russian Embassy.