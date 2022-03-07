#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 7 March 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested after truck driven through the gates of Russian embassy in Dublin

The man was arrested after the truck reversed into the gates at the embassy.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 7 Mar 2022, 2:41 PM
8 minutes ago 7,663 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5703488
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following a security breach involving a truck at the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that a man had been arrested for criminal damage. 

Social media video taken at the scene shows a large truck crashing through the gates of the facility on Orwell Road, Rathgar, Co Dublin. 

The spokeswoman said a man was arrested at the scene at 1.30pm today. 

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property on Orwell Road this afternoon, Monday 7th March 2022 at approximately 1.30pm.

“One male was arrested and taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing,” she said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A statement has been requested from the Russian Embassy.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie