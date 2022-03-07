Man arrested after truck driven through the gates of Russian embassy in Dublin

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following a security breach involving a truck at the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.
A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that a man had been arrested for criminal damage.
Social media video taken at the scene shows a large truck crashing through the gates of the facility on Orwell Road, Rathgar, Co Dublin.
The spokeswoman said a man was arrested at the scene at 1.30pm today.
“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property on Orwell Road this afternoon, Monday 7th March 2022 at approximately 1.30pm.
“One male was arrested and taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing,” she said.
A statement has been requested from the Russian Embassy.
