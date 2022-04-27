Russia energy giant Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Elizabeth, 12, holds her cat as she takes shelter with her family inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine.

RUSSIA’S ENERGY GIANT Gazprom said it had stopped all gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after not receiving payment in rubles from the two EU members.

Gazprom said in a statement it notified Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz and Poland’s PGNiG about the “suspension of gas supplies from April 27 until payment is made” in rubles, after President Vladimir Putin last month said Russia will only accept payment for deliveries in its national currency.

It comes as Ukraine announced that Russian forces had pushed deeper into the east of the country and captured several villages, as part of Moscow’s renewed offensive to take control of Donbas.

The defence ministry said that Russian forces had pushed out Kyiv’s army from Velyka Komyshuvakha and Zavody in the Kharkiv region and had gained control over Zarichne and Novotoshkivske in the Donetsk region.

Explosions this week targeting the state security ministry, a radio tower and military unit in neighbouring Moldova’s region of Transnistria – occupied by Moscow’s forces for decades – followed a Kremlin commander’s claims Russian speakers in the country were being oppressed.

That triggered alarm that Moldova could be Russia’s next target in its push into Europe, with Moscow having exploited similar fears after launching its bloody invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

“Russia wants to destabilise the Transnistrian region,” Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukraine presidential aide, wrote on Twitter.

“If Ukraine falls, tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau’s gates,” he said, referring to Moldova’s capital.

The United States echoed similar concerns — though stopped short of backing Kyiv’s contention that Russia was responsible.

‘Heaven and earth’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents the staff and doctors of the Okhmatdyt National Childrens Specialized Hospital with medals. Source: ABACA/PA Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been lobbying for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance now focused on the eastern region of Donbas.

Western allies are wary of being drawn into an outright war with Russia, but Washington pledged at a summit to move “heaven and earth” to enable Ukraine to emerge victorious.

With arms flowing into Ukraine, Germany announced it would send anti-aircraft tanks – a sharp U-turn dropping its much-criticised cautious stance.

Britain will also urge Kyiv’s allies to “ramp up” military production including tanks and planes to help Ukraine, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss set to call for a “new approach” to confront Putin.

“We must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support for Ukraine,” she is set to say, according to pre-released remarks.

Truss will also urge Europe to cut off Russian energy imports “once and for all” – a move that would deprive Moscow of a key source of leverage over its dependent western neighbours.

On the brink

Fighting continues to rage across Ukraine’s east, Kyiv’s defence ministry said, with Russia shelling Kharkiv city and its troops launching an offensive on the town of Barvinkove.

In the south, two Russian missiles struck the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia, which has welcomed many civilians fleeing Mariupol, regional authorities said. Russian forces are expected to soon advance on the city, which is located near Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant.

Lilia stands next to a place where a bomb heavily damaged the basement of a residential building in Lyman. Source: Leo Correa

At the site of the world’s world-ever atomic disaster, Chernobyl in northern Ukraine observed the 36th anniversary of the meltdown back under Kyiv’s control.

To the east, at the entrance to Barvinkove, six Ukrainian soldiers were ready at any moment to dive into their trench, which they dig every day with a shovel.

“Otherwise, we’re dead,” said Vasyl, 51, who serves with his 22-year-old son Denys.

Ukraine officials said there was fighting all along the frontlines in the Donetsk region, and that resistance in the Azovstal factory in the besieged port city of Mariupol was still holding out.

The UN’s refugee agency said it now expects more than eight million Ukrainians to eventually flee their country, with nearly 5.3 million already out, and that $1.85 billion would be needed to host them in neighbouring countries.

In a meeting with Putin, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for Moscow and Kyiv to work together to set up aid and evacuation corridors in war-torn Ukraine.

He also called for an independent investigation into “possible war crimes” in Ukraine.

“I am concerned about the repeated reports of violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and possible war crimes,” Guterres said.

“And they require independent investigation for effective accountability.”

