This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 10 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fake heiress who conned New York's elite sentenced to up to 12 years in prison

Ana Sorokin traveled free of charge on private jets and lived for months at luxury hotels without paying the bill.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 10 May 2019, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago 6,616 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4627910
Image: Steven Hirsch/PA
Image: Steven Hirsch/PA

A GERMAN-RUSSIAN fraudster who tricked New York high society into believing she was a wealthy heiress and stole more than $200,000 (€178,000) has been jailed for up to 12 years.

Anna Sorokin, 28, a Russian truck driver’s daughter who had been living in Germany, reinvented herself as socialite Anna Delvey when she arrived in the US in 2016.

She has been convicted of multiple counts of grand larceny as well as theft of services, having conned banks into granting her loans of tens of thousands of dollars.

Anna Sorokin committed real white-collar felonies over the course of her lengthy masquerade,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said after her conviction.

New York judge Diane Kiesel handed down a sentence of four to 12 years and ordered Sorokin to pay a fine of $24,000 (€21,000) and restitution of nearly $200,000.

From November 2016 to August 2017, she managed to travel free of charge on private jets and lived for months at luxury Manhattan hotels without paying the bill, according to New York prosecutors.

In one incident, the court heard, she skipped out on an $11,000 tab at The Beekman hotel in Manhattan after a 16-night stay.

According to a first-hand account by a former Vanity Fair photo editor of Sorokin’s financial manipulation, the fake heiress put on an emotional outburst to avoid paying for a 2017 stay at the five-star Moroccan resort La Mamounia.

She also reportedly fleeced aviation company Blade when she reneged on the bill for a $35,000 private jet flight to visit billionaire investor Warren Buffett in Omaha.

As she became more enmeshed in New York’s elite, Sorokin focused on an ambitious project to open an upscale nightclub that doubled as an art gallery.

She tried to borrow $22 million in order to launch it after convincing a powerful promoter to provide a venue on the prestigious Park Avenue.

But it all came crashing down for Sorokin when she was charged in 2017 with stealing “approximately $275,000 through multiple scams.”

At trial, Sorokin’s lawyer Todd Spodek likened her to Frank Sinatra, saying: “In a city that favors money and the appearance of money… they both created their own opportunities.”

“She was creating a business that she believed would work and she was buying time,” he argued.

- With reporting from AFP.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie