Defence Forces launches campaign to recruit Russian linguists to carry out intelligence work

THE IRISH MILITARY has launched a campaign to recruit Russian language and cultural analysts who will work with intelligence officers, The Journal has learned.

It is understood not to be the first time that civilian recruitment campaigns have taken place for skilled language analysts – other specialists have been hired to work with arabic and Chinese languages.

Sources have said that An Garda Síochána intelligence services have also brought in specialists from Eastern Europe and Asia to work with them in their enquiries.

The job spec describes the role as: “In a complex and globalised world, the Department of Defence is seeking a civilian interpreter to provide linguistic support in the context of the international role of the Defence Forces. The successful candidate will work as part of a highly motivated and results-driven team that produce regular and high quality reports to senior management.”

The role, which has a starting salary of €68,000, will see the successful candidate interpreting written and spoken Russian into English “ensuring meaning and context are maintained”. The job is based at Dublin’s McKee Barracks.

The specifications also said that the specialists will “assist analysing information and presenting analysis to a wide range of audiences”.

There is also a need to develop glossaries of Russian terms relevant to the work of the unit while analysing and preparing graphics of their findings while studying open source and other intelligence gathering methods.

The Russian specialist will also conduct regular verbal briefings with senior managers and effectively communicate findings and conclusions.

The candidate booklet also states that there will be an extensive security vetting process.

It is understood from security sources that there are opportunities to progress and become foreign language intelligence analysts supporting the investigatory and operational work of military intelligence.

Sources have said the job will feed into data gathered by J2, the Irish military intelligence agency.

Identical roles exist in the British security services with MI5 stating that such linguists “support investigations” across MI5 and MI6.

Their job description on the MI5 website states: “Our Russian Language Intelligence Analysts work in support of our investigations.

“Using their language skills they provide intelligence insights working at the core of our operational teams.”

MI5 also states that such linguists seek “out vital clues in foreign language material and making it accessible and understandable to others”.

The growth in specialist skills was identified in the Commission on the Defence Forces report last year.

The study found that the national intelligence element of Defence Forces and An Garda Síochána would need to be modernised immediately – and called for the recruitment of civilian analysts.

On Page 40 of the document it said: “The Commission expects that the role of intelligence in underpinning the security of the State will grow in the near term.

“It is therefore important that any necessary changes are made to the national intelligence architecture and legislation as soon as possible.”