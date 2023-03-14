US blasts 'reckless and unsafe' Russian jet collision with American drone

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 38 minutes ago
A RUSSIAN SU-27 jet fighter collided with an unmanned American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea today, the US military’s European Command (EUCOM) said.
“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.
“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”
US officials have condemned the incident.
NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed the incident, but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.
A Western military source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that diplomatic channels between Russia and the United States would be activated.
“To my mind, diplomatic channels will mitigate this,” the source said.
The United States uses MQ-9 Reapers for both surveillance and strikes, and has long operated over the Black Sea keeping an eye on Russian naval forces.
Russian intercepts in the area are common, but this one “is noteworthy because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was, indeed reckless that it was,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.
Kirby said US President Joe Biden had been briefed about the incident, and that the State Department would express Washington’s concerns to Moscow.
“We don’t need to have some sort of check-in with the Russians before we fly in international airspace. There’s no requirement to do that, nor do we do it,” he added.
The situation in the region has become only become more tense in the past 12 months since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Western-backed Ukraine.
Politico journalist Laura Seligman, citing sources at EUCOM, said that “a Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of a U.S. MQ-9 drone, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters”.
BREAKING: This morning, a Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of a U.S. MQ-9 drone, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters, according to @US_EUCOM.— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) March 14, 2023
“Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.”
EUCOM stated that “these aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous & could lead to miscalculation & unintended escalation”.
With reporting from Jamie McCarron
