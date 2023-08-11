Russian missile strike kills 8-year-old boy, Kyiv prosecutors say

A RUSSIAN MISSILE strike targeting civilian infrastructure in the western Ukraine region of Ivano-Frankivsk killed one boy, prosecutors said today.

Attacks of this nature are infrequent in the western region.

“The missiles hit territory near a private house in the Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived. An 8-year-old boy died as a result of the shelling. Information about other victims are currently being verified,” the prosecutors added in a statement.

Ukraine’s air force has said that Russian forces fired four Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at an airfield in western Ukraine, with one of the missiles hitting a residential area.

“One Kh-47 missile was destroyed within the Kyiv region. The rest hit near the airfield. Civilian facilities and infrastructure were hit, and one of the missiles hit a residential area,” the air force said in a statement.