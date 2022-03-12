#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Advertisement

Government rules out turning away Russian oil from Dublin Port

The tanker is landing in Dublin Port today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 8,018 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5709038
Dublin Port
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News
Dublin Port
Dublin Port
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News

THE GOVERNMENT HAS ruled out supporting Siptu’s call to turn away a cargo ship carrying Russian oil that is due to land in Dublin Port today.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he accepted the trade union’s concerns but added that oil product does not currently fall under sanctions agreed by the EU, so there “would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept” Russian oil.

Siptu had asked yesterday that the minister and Dublin Port prevent the oil tanker STI Clapham from landing.

Siptu Divisional Organiser Karan O’Loughlin said that “given the unfolding horror in Ukraine” their members and other workers “who are expected to unload this vessel are angry and upset at being put in this position”.

But Ryan has ruled out such a move for now.

In a statement he said: “We fully understand the concerns of the Siptu members with regard to the cargo of oil due to arrive to Dublin Port over the weekend.

“However, the strongest pressure we can put on the Russian government now is to continue to ensure that we maintain a resolute, united European response on already agreed sanctions.”

He said the current sanctions are effective and that “discussions continue” with the EU on implementing further measures. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As matters currently stand, the European sanctions applying to Russia exclude oil product.

“Petrol, diesel, home heating oil and kerosene are not subject to sanctions and there would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept such products.” 

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie