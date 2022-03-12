Government rules out turning away Russian oil from Dublin Port

THE GOVERNMENT HAS ruled out supporting Siptu’s call to turn away a cargo ship carrying Russian oil that is due to land in Dublin Port today.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he accepted the trade union’s concerns but added that oil product does not currently fall under sanctions agreed by the EU, so there “would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept” Russian oil.

Siptu had asked yesterday that the minister and Dublin Port prevent the oil tanker STI Clapham from landing.

Siptu Divisional Organiser Karan O’Loughlin said that “given the unfolding horror in Ukraine” their members and other workers “who are expected to unload this vessel are angry and upset at being put in this position”.

But Ryan has ruled out such a move for now.

In a statement he said: “We fully understand the concerns of the Siptu members with regard to the cargo of oil due to arrive to Dublin Port over the weekend.

“However, the strongest pressure we can put on the Russian government now is to continue to ensure that we maintain a resolute, united European response on already agreed sanctions.”

He said the current sanctions are effective and that “discussions continue” with the EU on implementing further measures.

“As matters currently stand, the European sanctions applying to Russia exclude oil product.

“Petrol, diesel, home heating oil and kerosene are not subject to sanctions and there would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept such products.”