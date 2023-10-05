More than 49 people killed in Russian strike on grocery store in Ukraine, officials say

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 7 minutes ago
A RUSSIAN STRIKE on a grocery store in the eastern Ukraine region of Kharkiv had killed more than 49 people, Ukrainian officials have said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike had slammed into the Kupiansk district of the war-battered region bordering Russia, where Moscow’s forces have been pushing to recapture territory they lost last year to Ukrainian troops.
“The brutal Russian crime of hitting an ordinary grocery store with a rocket is a completely deliberate terrorist attack,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.
The Ukrainian prosecutor general said at least 49 people were killed.
Zelenskyy posted an image of a woman kneeling over the body of someone apparently killed in the strike, with other corpses strewn around her, while rescue workers worked nearby.
The head of the Kharkiv region Oleg Sinegubov said the strike hit a cafe and shop around 1.15pm (10.15am Irish time) in the village of Groza.
The village is 30km west of Kupiansk, a frontline town, and is estimated to have had a pre-war population of around 500 people.
“Rescuers are working on the scene,” he said, adding that a six-year-old boy was among the dead. One child had been injured, he added.
Ukraine said earlier today that over 26,000 people, including many civilians, were still unaccounted for since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.
The number of officially missing people is difficult to estimate, as Russian forces still occupy around a fifth of the country and neither side regularly releases data on military casualties.
“As of now, more than 26,000 people are wanted and are missing under special circumstances. Of these, 11,000 are civilians and about 15,000 are military personnel,” deputy interior minister Leonid Tymchenko said on national television.
This only includes people whose data has been officially verified, interior ministry spokeswoman Mariana Reva told AFP, adding that the “figures could grow”.
Large swathes of Ukrainian territory have remained under Russian occupation since the beginning of the war, which has devastated whole towns and cities and killed thousands.
Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.
Ukraine began a counteroffensive to take back occupied territory in June but has acknowledged slow progress as its forces encounter lines of heavily-fortified Russian defences.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site