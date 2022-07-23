Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 23 July 2022
Advertisement

Russian strikes kill three people in central Ukraine, regional governor says

Russian strikes on central Ukraine are picking up after a lull that came while fighting focused on the eastern Donbas region.

By AFP Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 9:27 AM
16 minutes ago 438 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5824216
File image of a military personnel looking at damage to the interior of Ukrainian government offices attacked by Russian forces in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine earlier this month.
Image: Hector Adolfo Quintanar Perez
File image of a military personnel looking at damage to the interior of Ukrainian government offices attacked by Russian forces in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine earlier this month.
File image of a military personnel looking at damage to the interior of Ukrainian government offices attacked by Russian forces in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine earlier this month.
Image: Hector Adolfo Quintanar Perez

RUSSIAN MISSILE STRIKES on railway infrastructure and a military airfield in central Ukraine have left at least three people dead, including a Ukrainian serviceman, a regional governor said.

“Nine Ukrainian servicemen were injured and one serviceman is dead. First, two guards of an electrical substation were killed,” Andriy Raikovych, the head of the Kirovograd region told Ukrainian media.

Russian strikes on central Ukraine are picking up after a lull that came while fighting focused on the eastern Donbas region, which is now mostly under Moscow’s control.

The announced impacts from today’s strikes was an unusual admission of precise military casualties from Ukraine, in a conflict in which military deaths have been closely guarded by both sides.

Raikovych said earlier in a statement on social media that a barrage of 13 sea-launched Russian cruise missiles had struck outside the administrative centre of his Kirovograd region.

“Infrastructural facilities outside the regional centre were targeted, in particular, the military airfield Kanatove and a facility linked to Ukrainian Railways,” Raikovych said.

The city, Kropyvnytskyi, has an estimated population of 220,000 people and lies some 300 kilometres south of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Yesterday Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal aimed at unblocking Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and alleviating a global food crisis.

Related Reads

22.07.22 Five months on, anger and despair prevail in Ukraine's Donbas region
18.07.22 EU's foreign affairs chief says Europe must not tire in battle against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United Nations was responsible for guaranteeing the agreement. 

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie